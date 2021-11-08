More freedoms from this Friday

COVID restrictions will be further eased in Canberra from this Friday (November 12), the ACT government has announced. Here’s a list of all the changes.

Face masks will only be required in high risk settings, such as hospitals and aged care facilities, on public transport, and in schools and some businesses settings.

There will be no more limits on home visits or informal outdoor gatherings.

Indoor and outdoor entertainment venues with fixed seating will be able to host events at 100% seated capacity.

Restrictions on cinemas and swimming pools will be relaxed.

Organised sport can recommence with 1 per 2 sqm in indoor settings.

The ACT will move to a default one person per two square metre density limit (1 per 2 sqm) across most indoor settings and industries, including hospitality and retail.

No density limits will apply in outdoor spaces for most activities and events will be able to have more people before requiring an exemption.

Drinking while standing will be permitted at licenced venues, cafes and restaurants.

Nightclubs can reopen. Dancing is back.

These baseline measures are anticipated to remain in place over the Christmas period and will be reviewed in late January 2022.

Progressively over the weeks ahead, and at the start of 2022, many businesses operating under work from home arrangements will return to the office.

Travel exemption requirements will stay in place for designated, high risk geographical areas across the country. The existing high risk geographical areas will be reviewed this week, with any changes to come into effect from November 12.

The easing of restrictions was fast tracked by two weeks following the ACT reaching 95 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

While masks won’t be mandatory in most settings, the ACT government will be encouraging Canberrans to continue wearing them indoors in crowded settings.

They are also advising Canberrans to stay at home if feeling unwell and get tested if they are experiencing any COVID symptoms.