More supermarkets and bus routes join the latest exposure sites

FIFTEEN new locations have been added to the casual contact covid exposure site list in the past 24 hours, but with eased restrictions as of today (October 15), Canberrans will begin to see a lot less.

According to the ACT Health COVID-19 website, Covid Investigation Locations and Monitor for Symptoms locations will no longer be listed as exposure locations.

Only casual contact sites that have been assessed as presenting a high impact risk to the community will be listed and require action, meaning Canberrans will see far less of these.

Specific low impact risk sites and venues where the exposure has occurred via a confirmed case that is a customer or non-staff member will no longer be listed or require action (this does not apply where the confirmed case is a staff member).

The secondary contact type will also no longer be used, however, ACT Health advises that people should maintain appropriate separation from any close contacts if possible even though no formal action or quarantine is required.

Today’s new new causal contact sites include:

Phillip Medical and Dental Centre, 33 Colbee Court, Phillip, 7am to 7.50am, October 12.

Friendly Grocer Hughes, 16 Hughes Place, Hughes, 8am to 12.30pm, October 10

Pixie and Bear , 1/15 Kingsland Parade, Casey, 9.30am to 11am, October 9.

Tuggeranong Discount Drug Store, 17 Anketell Street, Greenway, 8.50am to 7.30pm, October 9.

Woolworths Dickson, 1 Dickson Place, Dickson, 7.50am to 8.40am, October 9.

7-Eleven Holt, 88 Hardwick Crescent , Holt, 4.05pm to 4.50pm, October 9.

Tuggeranong Discount Drug Store, 17 Anketell Street, Greenway, 8.20am to 5pm, October 8.

Bus Route 75 Transport Canberra Code BUS648, Erindale Interchange to Tuggeranong Interchange, Public Transport ,6.49pm to 7.01pm, October 8.

Bus Route 76 Transport Canberra Code BUS600, Chisholm Shops to Erindale Interchange, Public Transport, 4.12pm to 4:26pm, October 8.

Bus Route 76 Transport Canberra Code BUS638, Tuggeranong Interchange to Chisholm Shops, Public Transport, 2.19pm to 2.36pm, October 8.

Bus Route 81 Transport Canberra Code BUS489, Bonython to Tuggeranong Interchange, Public Transport, 1.23pm to 1.33pm, October 8.

Bus Route 81 Transport Canberra Code BUS537, Tuggeranong Interchange to Bonython, Public Transport, 7.07pm to 7.14pm, October 8.

Tuggeranong Discount Drug Store, 17 Anketell Street, Greenway, 7.50am to 3.30pm, October 7.

Renaissance Apartments Construction Site (Morris Group Builders), Light Street, Griffith 7.30am to 3.30pm, October 6.

Renaissance Apartments Construction Site (Morris Group Builders), Light Street, Griffith, 7.30am to 5pm, October 5.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.