Canberra Today 15°/20° | Sunday, October 31, 2021

New covid case numbers take a tumble

NEW covid cases in the ACT have slumped to only seven and the active case number has fallen to 210, ACT Health reports today (October 31).

There were nine patients in ACT hospitals as at 8pm yesterday, including five in intensive care and all on ventilators.

