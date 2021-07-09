Passionate Jodie will head Craft ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WELL-known Canberra arts leader, educator and artist, Jodie Cunningham is the new CEO and artistic director of Craft ACT.

Outgoing CEO Rachael Coghlan leaves the organisation today (July 9) after five years at the helm to take up a position at Parliament House in a new role bringing together design, architecture, art and craft, was best known for spearheading the development of Design Canberra, which seeks to position Canberra as a global city of design.

Cunningham, a regular contributor to Design Canberra and one of the winners in last year’s BMW car wrap competition, was previously a long-time lecturer in visual art and design at Canberra Institute of Technology.

Known for her love of pink and her fun, sometimes mischievous approach to design, she was commissioned by the City Renewal Authority to create artworks for projection on the Sydney and Melbourne Buildings in Canberra for the Enlighten Festival in 2020 and has extensive experience in developing exhibitions and public and digital programs in public cultural institutions and historic sites.

The chair of Craft ACT Rebecca Coronel yesterday said: “Jodie is a highly creative artist and arts leader and an advocate for the power of creativity to bring hope and transformation to our communities and to strengthen local and national cultural identities.”

She praised her diverse arts experience, her enthusiasm for support Craft ACT’s member-makers, designers and artists, and her passion to support programs like Design Canberra.

Cunningham will take up the position at Craft ACT on July 26.