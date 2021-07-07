Petition calls for sports stadium in Woden

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Woden Valley Community Council is leading a petition that will call on the ACT government to build a multi-purpose sports stadium in Woden.

The petition will be sponsored by ACT Greens MLA Emma Davidson in the ACT Legislative Assembly, requesting the assembly to build and own a multi-purpose indoor sports stadium in the Woden Town Centre that can be hired at a reasonable cost by local community sports groups.

Leading up to the launch of the petition in the assembly, Woden Valley Community Council president Fiona Carrick is seeking help from residents to collect signatures.

Ms Carrick says there are competing interests for indoor sports facilities in Canberra, with the University of Canberra planning for a large indoor sports stadium in Belconnen and Basketball ACT proposing to expand its Belconnen facility.

“We acknowledge that each sporting code will not invest in a dedicated facility in Canberra’s south so we are seeking a government-owned multi-purpose facility that could be shared, and managed by one sporting group, e.g. Basketball ACT,” she says.

“It is important the government knows that communities in Canberra’s south need better access to training and game day facilities, so players are no longer turned away due to a lack of access to facilities.”

Petition sheets can be accessed by contacting Fiona by email on president@wvcc.org.au