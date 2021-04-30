Plans to shift the way workers get to and from work

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A TRANSPORT proposal to ease traffic congestion on the roads around the capital would have the ACT government approach large employers – including the federal government – to stagger work times for workers to increase the use of light rail.

The progressive idea comes after the government has discovered new startling figures that suggests motorists are on the rise in their return to work since the peak of the pandemic.

Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel spoke at a public transport forum on Thursday night (April 29) to hear feedback about a new plan to boost patronage on light rail and buses during off peak times.

The government is determined to change commuting habits that includes altering its light rail ticketing model to encourage workers to ditch the car, just days after announcing the next phase in the extension of the rail network southbound.

“We will review fares, increase services and I think it’s part of attracting people on to public transport at different times so we can spread the peak, spread the number of people using public transport, so it’s not crowded in as much,” Mr Steel said on ABC Canberra.

“We also do need to look at the management on our roads, and that does mean having a conversation with employers, large employers, including the federal government, about how we can spread the load on our road network.”

A change in travel habits in line with government public health advice had a number of employees stay home last year before driving to work while maintaining social distancing.

The latest figures has found that motorists on the road has jumped by 21 per cent than what it was before pandemic restrictions.

“So if you thought traffic was bad at the start of this year, you’re right – it’s much worse than it was prior to the pandemic, up eight per cent in Woden,” Mr Steel said.

“Public transport is a key congestion busting tool and that’s why it is going to be critical going forward.”