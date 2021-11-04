Poor face income hit as disaster payments end

The ACT’s COVID-19 disaster payments come to an end today (November 5).

A lump sum of up to $750 per week was given to Canberrans who lost work and income due to the recent covid induced lockdown.

Over 65,000 people received at least one of the payments since the payments were introduced on August 20.

ACT Council of Social Service CEO Emma Campbell is concerned about the end of payments, saying it’s likely there’ll be an increase in the amount of Canberrans living in poverty.

“The cessation of the covid disaster payment would mean that any of the 65,000 Canberrans who have not regained employment or income would need to rely on JobSeeker or Youth Allowance for income support as they seek to re-enter the workforce,” Dr Campbell said.

“The rise in the number of Canberrans relying on JobSeeker and Youth Allowance payments means a rise in poverty in the ACT.”