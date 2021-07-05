Potter in 70 silly minutes

Share Canberra's trusted news:

What’s what and who’s who in the arts this week? Here’s HELEN MUSA‘s weekly “Arts in the City” column.

“POTTED Potter” condenses all seven “Harry Potter” books and a real-life game of Quidditch into 70 silly minutes. There’ll be favourite characters, a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, songs, props and magic, performed by New Zealand actors Adam Brown and Tama Jarman. Canberra Playhouse, July 13-18, social distancing and mask rules will apply. Book here or 6275 2700.

MORE than 35 artists have been announced for the National Gallery of Australia’s fourth First Nations art triennial, “Ceremony”, to open on November 6. Hetti Perkins, the NGA’s senior curator-at-large says, “Ceremonies are perceived as traditional and historical, yet, in fact, the ceremonial act… is an important part of everyday life”. Both Matilda House and Paul House are included as Ngambri-Ngunnawal artists.

MUSIC For Canberra has secured $15,000 in funding from EventsACT for “Music on the Move”, simultaneous concerts across multiple locations which will bring music into residential facilities of the vulnerable in Canberra, scheduled as a mid-afternoon activity on Sunday, August 29.

ADELAIDE Festival Centre has announced pop diva Tina Arena as artistic director for the 2022 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, succeeding outgoing director, Alan Cumming, whose recent festival featured more than 180 artists performing over 12 days and nights, with 44 sold-out performances. Arena’s appointment bears similarities to that of Kate Ceberano, who directed the event for three years.

CANBERRA Men’s Choir is inviting men to come along and experience singing, camaraderie and jokes in an open rehearsal at the Harmonie German Club, Narrabundah, 7.30pm-9pm on Monday, July 12. No audition is required. Inquiries to canberramenschoir@gmail.com