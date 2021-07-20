Project proposes speed limit changes on Monaro Street

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 40km/h speed zone is proposed for Queanbeyan’s main street, as part of a $15.5 million re-development of Monaro Street.

The speed zone changes from 50km/h to 40km/h are proposed in concept designs, released today (July 20), for Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council’s (QPRC) main street upgrade, due to start next year.

Upgrading Monaro Street is the third stage in QPRC’s CBD masterplan designed to improve the “amenity” of the streetscape and will include new footpaths, lighting, greenery and seating.

Council wants residents to “have their say” on the designs, as well the reduction in speed limit, which they say will provide “greater safety for road users”.

The concept designs involve the area of Monaro Street between Lowe Street and Collett Street, however, construction will only take place on the section of Monaro Street between Lowe and Crawford Street.

Residents can have their say via the QPRC website until August 15.