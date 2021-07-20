Project proposes speed limit changes on Monaro Street

By
Belinda Strahorn
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Monaro Street upgrade, Queanbeyan, concept plans.

A 40km/h speed zone is proposed for Queanbeyan’s main street, as part of a $15.5 million re-development of Monaro Street.

The speed zone changes from 50km/h to 40km/h are proposed in concept designs, released today (July 20), for Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council’s (QPRC) main street upgrade, due to start next year.

Upgrading Monaro Street is the third stage in QPRC’s CBD masterplan designed to improve the “amenity” of the streetscape and will include new footpaths, lighting, greenery and seating.

Council wants residents to “have their say” on the designs, as well the reduction in speed limit, which they say will provide “greater safety for road users”.

The concept designs involve the area of Monaro Street between Lowe Street and Collett Street, however, construction will only take place on the section of Monaro Street between Lowe and Crawford Street.

Residents can have their say via the QPRC website until August 15.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleJamison parking pains will result in shade
Next articleHow to drive away with the best car deal
Belinda Strahorn
Belinda Strahorn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply