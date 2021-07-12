Puppy puppet show made in Japan

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Arts editor HELEN MUSA’s latest preview of upcoming arts in the city…

IN a tale told through the eyes of a puppet puppy, “New Owner” was created by Arielle Gray and Tim Watts, who developed the play at the Kinosaki International Arts Centre in Japan. It uses puppetry, animation, live performance and a soundtrack of original music to tell the story of Bart, a puppy from the pound adopted by Mabel. The Street Theatre, July 23-24. Book at thestreet.org.au

DESIGN Canberra has announced artist and educator Lucy Irvine as Designer in Residence for its three-week event running from November 8-28. Irvine has been commissioned to create a new sculptural installation, “The Stills”, inspired by this year’s festival theme of “transformation”.

THE Scandinavian Film Festival is up and running at Palace Electric until July 28 and represents Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland. Closing night will feature the classic 1971 movie “The Emigrants’, starring Max von Sydow and Liv Ullmann. Book at scandinavianfilmfestival.com

CANBERRA Strings present Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence”, Tchaikovsky’s first attempt to break away from the string quartet form. Known for its soaring melodies and lush harmonies, it prompted the composer to write: “It is terrible how thrilled I am with my own work.” Wesley Church, Forrest, 3pm, July 25. Book at trybooking.com

RECORDER virtuoso Genevieve Lacey and harpist Marshall McGuire will bring the unusual combination of their instruments to “Bower”, 15 short pieces from 13 composers, described by Lacey as “a musical sanctuary… a poetic, contemplative world.” Llewellyn Hall, July 20. Book at musicaviva.com.au

ART Song Canberra’s Season of Song presents “Love and Other Traps”, featuring Victorian soprano Piera Dennerstein and Lucus Allerton on piano exploring the throes of love and life in four languages, over four centuries. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm and 4.15pm, Sunday, July 18. Book at trybooking.com

A new, free, online album from the international Sounds of Space group brings together the ANU’s Kim Cunio, UK artist Diana Scarborough and Dr Nigel Meredith from the British Antarctic Survey. “Celestial Incantations” combines the mysterious “sounds of space” with a massive musical palette, including orchestral and traditional instruments and electronics. Accessible at soundsofspaceproject.bandcamp.com