Queanbeyan music store closes its doors

By
Belinda Strahorn
-
WELL-known Queanbeyan music retailer Rockstar Music has closed its doors after a decade. 

The Waniassa Street music store was well known for its top-line instruments and ran a music school for budding musicians.

Owner Peter Carnovale, who operated a caryard from the premises for 23 years before opening up the music shop on site, said it’s the “end of an era”.

“I’m over 60 now, it’s time to retire, I had a couple of offers on the building so I decided to sell up,” Mr Carnovale said.

Mr Carnovale, who has had long-time association with music in Queanbeyan, said interest in the industry had died down over the last few years.

“Like a lot of things people go to Canberra, it’s sad but it was time to close.”

Belinda Strahorn
Belinda Strahorn

