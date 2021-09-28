Queanbeyan warned to brace for storm season

QUEANBEYAN residents are being warned about heavy rain, strong winds and possible floods with the NSW storm season officially beginning on Friday (October 1). It will finish at the end of March.

The Bureau of Meteorology is already forecasting storms in Queanbeyan and the ACT on Wednesday (September 29) with more rain and severe storms expected on Thursday (September 30).

Storm season commenced in the ACT on September 1.

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott says NSW communities should start preparing now for potential flood events.

“We need communities to be ready for the very real possibility of a repeat of recent flooding events, or potentially worse,” Mr Elliott says.

“It is also critical that people heed the warnings and advice of NSW SES, especially when it comes to floodwaters – never attempt to drive, walk or ride through it.”

Residents can prepare for storm season by cleaning gutters, downpipes and drains, removing blockages, trimming trees and fixing roofs.

While the sun may be shining one day, Commissioner of NSW SES Carlene York says it doesn’t mean the weather can’t turn in an “instant”.

“Our volunteers are ready and willing to respond when called upon,” Commissioner York says.

“But just as they are ready and prepared, we need communities to be as well.

“This includes having an emergency kit ready, knowing what your evacuation plan is, and even having a plan for your animals – big or small.”