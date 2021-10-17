Queanbeyan’s active covid cases hit 140

QUEANBEYAN’S total number of active covid cases has risen to 140 following the reporting of a new case, which is still under investigation.
The Southern NSW Local Health District today (October 17) reported four new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
The other cases are in the Eurobodalla region with one new case in Surfside, one in Goulburn and one in Yass.
