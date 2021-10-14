Racism reporting needs a better approach, say Libs

THE Canberra Liberals are calling on the ACT government to provide a “co-ordinated approach” to the reporting of racist abuse in the community.

Giulia Jones, the shadow minister for multicultural affairs, has written to the Human Rights commissioner seeking a meeting to discuss “difficulties” in the current reporting process for racism.

Ms Jones believes there’s a lack of knowledge in the community about exactly how people can report incidents of racism.

“Some people in our community are suffering occasional, but very personally distressing and damaging attacks, based on their race or ethnic background,” Ms Jones says.

“The COVID-19 lockdown has affected all Canberrans, but it’s important we continue to be respectful to one another.”

The letter has been endorsed by a number of multicultural leaders in the community and others who have experienced public racism in Canberra.

“We invite the Commissioner to meet with us as soon as possible — via Zoom if need be — to start a collaborative conversation to resolve this issue,” Mrs Jones added.