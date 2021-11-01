School fire, police chase teen gang

POLICE are looking for a group of youths believed to have lit a fire at a primary school in north Canberra.

The blaze at Miles Franklin Primary School in Evatt occured on Friday (October 29) and caused extensive damage to playground equipment and shade areas.

ACT Police believe the blaze was deliberately lit by four male youths around 5.45pm on Friday.

Witnesses spotted a group of youths in the area at the time and police believe the same youths were prevented from from lighting a fire at St. Monica’s Primary School in Evatt, about half an hour earlier.

Police say all four male youths are described as being of Caucasian appearance.

The first youth is approximately 182-187cm (6’-6’2”) tall, of solid build, and was wearing a bright yellow hooded jumper. He had one arm in a black sling and may have been wearing white shorts.

The second and third youths were a bit shorter, about 177-182cm (5’10-6’) tall and wearing dark clothing.

The fourth youth was shorter again, approximately 172cm (5’8”) tall and wearing a cap.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.