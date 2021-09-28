Senate inquiry investigates GP shortages in the regions

SHORTAGES of doctors across the federal electorate of Eden-Monaro are expected to be revealed in full detail during a Senate inquiry — and submissions close soon.

Federal Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain says the inquiry will investigate the “critical” lack of general practioners across the electorate and other parts of regional and rural Australia.

“Too many people are being forced to wait weeks to see a GP — if they can see a GP at all, and the problem is only getting worse,” Ms McBain says.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the holes and gaps in our health care system, and none are more obvious than the shortage of GPs across regional NSW.

“But this issue isn’t new, people living in the regions have been battling a critical lack of GPs for far too long.”

The inquiry will examine the federal government’s current classification system, the stronger Rural Health Strategy, GP training reforms, and the effects of the Medicare rebate freeze.

The inquiry will also assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on doctor shortages in outer metropolitan, rural, and regional Australia.

“This inquiry will investigate why our region is particularly affected by a lack of GPs and should come up with practical solutions to fix it,” Ms McBain says. “This needs to be more than another box ticking exercise. Our communities are seeking firm action and a commitment to solutions.”

Ms McBain is calling on local residents to write a submission to the inquiry before submissions close on September 30.

She added that about 500 residents across the electorate had signed her regional health petition calling for better access to GPs.

“I’ve been campaigning on this issue for a long time now, I’ll continue to advocate to make sure the issues in outer metropolitan areas don’t overshadow the significant issues affecting regional communities.”

Submission to the inquiry can be made here.