Seven new covid cases in southern NSW

SEVEN new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the southern NSW local health district today (November 18).

Three of the cases are in Karabar, two are in Queanbeyan, and two are in Urila, according to the local health district.

It brings the total number of cases in health district to 548 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

NSW recorded 262 new cases of the virus today and three deaths.