Single-use plastics banned from July

SINGLE-USE plastic cutlery, stirrers and polystyrene takeaway containers will be banned in the ACT from July.

The imminent ban follows the passing of the “Plastic Reduction Bill” in the Legislative Assembly yesterday (March 31), which will also see the phase out of plastic barrier bags for fruit and vegetables, oxo-degradable plastic products and plastic straws by next year.

Minister for Recycling and Waste Reduction Chris Steel said the passing of the bill makes the ACT the second state or territory in the country to introduce such a ban, following South Australia’s laws which came into effect late last month.

“This bill sends a strong signal to the community that we need to move away from single-use plastic and to build a circular economy,” said Mr Steel.

“I commend a number of businesses who have already made the transition away from these single-use plastic products, many of them decades ago.”

Under the laws, individuals can be fined up to $8000 if found supplying the items, and businesses can be fined up to $40,000.

But, Mr Steel said the government will take an “educative approach” to compliance as the ban approaches, saying he hopes the government won’t have to impose those penalties.

“From today, Canberra businesses can call our single-use plastics business hotline on 1800 844946 for support and advice on alternative products and how to comply with the ban when it takes effect on the first of July,” he said.

In a first for Australia, the legislation also empowers the responsible minister to declare a public event single-use plastic-free, he said. This can be for both government and non-government events like Floriade, major festivals and sporting matches.

In the longer term, consideration will be given to phasing out other single-use plastic products including plastic-lined coffee cups and lids, single-use plastic dinnerware, heavyweight plastic bags and cotton earbuds.

The Conservation Council ACT Region welcomed the news of the bill’s passing, with executive director Helen Oakey saying Canberra could become a national leader if it continues the momentum.

“When thrown away, plastic is clogging our landfill and polluting our landscapes, waterways and the ocean,” said Ms Oakey.

“It has been predicted that that if demand for plastic continues to grow at its current rate of 4 per cent a year, emissions from plastic production will reach 15 per cent of global emissions by 2050.

“The passing of these new laws is the welcome first step to phasing out the sale and supply of wasteful and environmentally damaging single-use plastics.”