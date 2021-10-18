Some libraries to re-open this week

LIBRARIES ACT will re-open three of its libraries this week, with other branches to re-open in November.

Belconnen, Gungahlin and Tuggeranong libraries will open on Wednesday (October 20) but will operate on reduced hours.

Physical distancing measures will be in place and branches will be capped at no more than 25 people. Visits will be limited to 30 minutes, masks will be required to be worn and members will need to check in. Community rooms will remain closed.

Acting executive branch manager Libraries ACT Dani Wickman thanked the public of their patience during lockdown.

“We know Canberrans love their local libraries and have been waiting for branches to re-open, so we thank them for their patience,” Ms Wickman said.

“More branches will open their doors from 1 November 2021 as we work to ensure staff and members can visit branches as safely as possible.”

Ms Wickman reminded library members that due dates on borrowed items have been extended.

“We are anticipating library members are excited to return to a branch, but there is no rush for members to return items as the due date has been extended to 30 November 2021,” said Ms Wickman.

“This is also important to note because return chutes will initially only be open at the three library branches that are re-opening.”

From Wednesday, the Belconnen, Gungahlin and Tuggeranong libraries will be open with an interim schedule:

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10am-5.30pm.

Saturday 10am-4pm.

Sunday 12pm-4pm.

The popular Mystery Box and the Home Library Service will continue to operate.