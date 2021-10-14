Sort out the borders, Mr Barr

FOLLOWING last night’s NSW government announcement that ACT residents can travel in NSW, it only makes sense for the ACT to follow suit, says Liberal Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee.

She is calling on Chief Minister Andrew Barr to align the cross-border travel arrangements for ACT residents with those of regional NSW.

“There has been ongoing frustration and confusion surrounding different travel rules between the ACT and regional NSW,” Ms Lee said.

“Aligning the cross-border travel arrangements for ACT residents with regional NSW will provide much needed certainty that businesses and the community so desperately need.

“I call on the Chief Minister to provide certainty to Canberrans about cross-border travel within our region that will allow the same freedoms as we will see in regional NSW.”