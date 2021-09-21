Swooping magpies lead to injuries in Queanbeyan

SPRING may be in full swing, but magpie swooping season had an early start in Queanbeyan.
Meanwhile Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Coucil (QPRC) is cautioning people to be vigilant while outdoors and running, walking and cycling.
“While most of the year magpies just provide us with beautiful bird song, during breeding season, they can be protective of their nests,” a QPRC spokesperson posted on facebook.
“Magpie Alert allows you to report swooping magpies as well as showing areas that have had reports in the past. Avoiding these protected birds where possible is the best way to keep your magpie season stress free.”
Across the country, 3316 magpie attacks and 392 injuries have been recorded to date this year using the MagpieAlert website.
