Swooping magpies lead to injuries in Queanbeyan

SPRING may be in full swing, but magpie swooping season had an early start in Queanbeyan.

Reports logged to the MagpieAlert website show that Queanbeyan walkers and cyclists have been ducking for cover since mid-August.

About 26 swooping incidents in Queanbeyan, including 12 in Googong, have been reported on the MagpieAlert website, which also allows users to record swoopers near them.

Two of the attacks recorded involved injuries.

The first swooping incident was reported on August 15 on Miller Street in west Queanbeyan with a five-year-old being “hit in the face” by a magpie at the Letchworth Oval.

A second incident was reported on August 22 on Barracks Flat Drive in Karabar with a cyclist.

In Googong an attack on a child cycling near Rockley Oval was reported in early September.

“Magpie swooped at our daughter on her scooter causing her to fall off and graze her knee, it has been swooping at other children on bikes also,” Jemma commented on the MagpieAlert website.

A number of swooping incidents were recorded around Goorman Drive in Googong, in early to mid September.

The reports point to a magpie swooping kids on bikes near the “pod” playground.

Meanwhile Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Coucil (QPRC) is cautioning people to be vigilant while outdoors and running, walking and cycling.

“While most of the year magpies just provide us with beautiful bird song, during breeding season, they can be protective of their nests,” a QPRC spokesperson posted on facebook.

“Magpie Alert allows you to report swooping magpies as well as showing areas that have had reports in the past. Avoiding these protected birds where possible is the best way to keep your magpie season stress free.”

Across the country, 3316 magpie attacks and 392 injuries have been recorded to date this year using the MagpieAlert website.

For more info visit magpiealert.com