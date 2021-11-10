Theatre designer Brian Sudding dies

Brian John Sudding, February 13, 1939 – November 2, 2021.

CANBERRA’S theatre community is mourning the loss of its best-known and most prolific set designer, Brian Sudding, who died on November 2. He was 82.

Sudding was for many years the go-to designer for all of Canberra’s major companies, whether for opera, stage musicals or straight plays.

He is survived by his wife Rosalind and children Sharon, David and Michael.

He will be remembered in a ceremony at Norwood Park crematorium, 1.30pm on Friday (November 12) to be livestreamed at norwoodpark.com