News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 18°/22° | Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Theatre designer Brian Sudding dies

The late Brian Sudding

Brian John Sudding, February 13, 1939 – November 2, 2021.

CANBERRA’S theatre community is mourning the loss of its best-known and most prolific set designer, Brian Sudding, who died on November 2. He was 82.

Sudding was for many years the go-to designer for all of Canberra’s major companies, whether for opera, stage musicals or straight plays.

He is survived by his wife Rosalind and children Sharon, David and Michael.

He will be remembered in a ceremony at Norwood Park crematorium, 1.30pm on Friday (November 12) to be livestreamed at norwoodpark.com

 

 

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Helen Musa

Helen Musa

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Jazz gets the archive’s money
Arts & Entertainment

Jazz gets the archive’s money

WIRADJURI filmmaker and poet Jazz Money has been announced as the recipient of the National Film and Sound Archive’s $25,000 RE/Vision Commission, to produce a unique digital work from the national collection.

Wharf Review oozes incisive satire
Reviews

Wharf Review oozes incisive satire

“THE Wharf Revue”, with its simple format and exquisite writing, is really a one-of-a-kind variety satirical show with its roots in the past, says reviewer JOE WOODWARD.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews