Third jabs now available for eligible Canberrans

The AIS Arena vaccination hub. Photo: Danielle Nohra

IMMUNOCOMPROMISED Canberrans will be able to get a third COVID-19 jab from today (October 22).

ACT health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the third doses of the vaccine are now available at the AIS Arena Mass Vaccination Clinic and other ACT government vaccination clinics.

“Making these third doses available at our ACT government clinics will make it easier for at-risk Canberrans to get protected faster,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

“The additional primary dose is only available to a specific cohort of vulnerable Australians for whom two doses are not as effective. This is not classified as a booster.”

A third jab, preferably Pfizer or Moderna, is recommended for people who have a weakened immune system, as well as patients receiving chemotherapy and other treatments.

It’s recommended the booster be given two to six months following the second dose, regardless of which vaccine was administered for the first two doses.

Bookings for third doses can be made through the COVID-19 vaccination booking line on 02 5124 7700.

GP’s and pharmacists can also administer third jabs.

 

 

Belinda Strahorn

