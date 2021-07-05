‘Threat’ evacuated Woden Westfield

A “THREAT” made to a store inside Woden’s Westfield Shopping Centre forced the centre to evacuate this afternoon (July 5). 

Police searched the store after 1pm but nothing suspicious was found.

Shoppers were evacuated as a precaution and an investigation is underway.

An spokesperson for ACT police said making false threats is an offence that carries hefty penalties.

“ACT Policing reminds the community that it is an offence to make false threats and every effort will be made to identify those responsible,” the spokesperson said.

The centre has since re-opened.

 

 

