Three more ACT schools affected by covid

ANOTHER three Canberra schools have been affected by COVID-19 exposures.

Gordon Primary School, Wanniassa School senior campus and St Anthony’s Parish Primary School in Wanniassa have all had a positive case of covid attend their campuses recently.

It comes on the back of a growing cluster at the Wanniassa School junior campus.

On Wednesday (November 3) ACT health confirmed that 17 covid cases were linked to the school.

Gordon Primary school is open today (November 4) for anyone who doesn’t need to quarantine, and all close contacts have been notified.

After a deep clean, St Anthony’s Parish Primary School is also open today for people who are not affected.

But the Wanniassa School junior campus will remain closed for the rest of the week.