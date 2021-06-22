Truck rollover closes parts of Sutton Road

Share Canberra's trusted news:
MAJOR intersections on Sutton Road remain closed following a food truck rollover early this morning (June 22).
The driver of the truck was unharmed.
The truck was a private contractor carrying groceries. According to ACT Emergency Services, a significant cleanup operation is still ongoing.
ACT Policing expect the Pialligo Avenue, Federal Highway and Norton Road intersections to remain closed until around 3pm today.
ACT Police are investigating what caused the incident.