Two girls believed to be missing together

Missing person Charlee Thomson.

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of two young girls who went missing over the past 24 hours and are believed to be together in the Calwell area. 

Police and the family of Charlee Thomson, 13, and Amelia Walker-Jones, 12, are requesting the public’s assistance to locate them.

Missing person Amelia Walker-Jones.

Charlee was last seen at about 5.30pm on Sunday, May 23, on the Route 77 Bus travelling from Woden to Tuggeranong, and Amelia was last seen at about 10.40am today (May 24) at McKinley Circuit, Calwell.

Charlee, who was last seen wearing a black crop top, and black tracksuit pants that say “LIL PEEP” in white, is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, of medium build, with long black hair, bright, red tips and a fringe.

Amelia, who was last seen wearing a red and black jumper with “Chicago” on the front, black pants and white sneakers, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of medium build, with long brown hair.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Charlee and Amelia is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting reference number 6806074.

