Uncertainty postpones Canberra Writers Festival

THE Canberra Writers Festival, due to be staged from August 18-22, has been postponed until late October or early November.

Festival director Paul Donohoe said that in view of the pandemic uncertainty, he had decided to postpone before tickets went on sale.

“We are passionate about continuing to support the writing, publishing, and bookselling fraternity. But the health and wellbeing of our community is our priority, and the uncertainty is too great,” he said.

“Just as we felt last year when the pandemic was a new and grim reality, storytelling, ideas and connection matter more than ever.

“Our commitment to our loyal audience is a festival that features an outstanding line-up of international and local writers, journalists, commentators, poets, activists and satirists. The importance of creative gatherings has never been higher.”

Mixing his literary allusions, Donohoe said: “Now is the winter of our discontent. But hope springs eternal?”