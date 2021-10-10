News location:

Uptick in daily covid cases, says ACT Health

THERE were 30 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, ACT Health reported today (October 10), an increase of five cases on Saturday.  It was the first time since the current outbreak started on August 12 that there hasn’t been a daily press briefing by the Chief Minister, the Health Minister or the chief health officer. Briefings will now only be held on weekdays. 

Of the new cases, 16 are linked to known cases or ongoing clusters with 11 of these household contacts, and 14 remain under investigation. Seven cases were in quarantine during their infectious period and six spent some time in the community while infectious.

Of the total number of cases of 1202 for this outbreak, 763 have recovered (27 in the past 24 hours), which leaves 433 active cases in the ACT.  

As at 8pm yesterday there were 15 patients with covid in ACT hospitals, including six in intensive care with five of them on ventilators.

