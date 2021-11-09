Vax certificate now on Check In CBR app

FROM today (November 10), the Check In CBR app can show and securely store COVID-19 digital certificates.

Once the COVID-19 digital certificate is downloaded to the app, a vaccination tick will appear next to the user’s name.

The process to add a COVID-19 digital certificate into Check In CBR is:

Have a myGov account with your Medicare connected

Once logged in to myGov, select the Proof of COVID-19 vaccination quick link which will take you to your Medicare account.

Select ‘View history’ under Immunisation history

Select ‘Share with check in app’

Select the Check In CBR app and provide consent to download

“While the ACT Government has no plans to make proof of vaccination mandatory across sectors such as hospitality, the new Check In CBR feature will make it easier for Canberrans to provide verification of their vaccination status if required,” said Minister for Health Rachel Stephen-Smith.

“The Check In CBR app is fully interoperable with the family of apps in Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory. This means Canberrans can check-in to locations in any of the four jurisdictions and show their vaccination status at the same time – it’s not just for use in Canberra.”

Once a person has added their own certificate to the app on their device, they can then add COVID-19 digital certificates of guests, including children, that they regularly check in with.

More information can be found at Services Australia get proof website.