Warmer weather brings out the paddlers

EMERGING from lockdown and into warmer weather, Canberrans are showing an interest in fitness, says Cath Croatto, head coach of Invictus Dragon Boat Club.

“We are seeing people who haven’t paddled for a while expressing interest in coming back to the sport as well as people who have watched on from the shores of Lake Burley Griffin deciding to finally give dragon boating a go,” she says.

“We’ve seen strong and steady interest in our upcoming Learn to Paddle Program.”

The free program, a first for the Canberra region, will run on the last three Sunday mornings in November.

Anyone who signs up will be buddied up with an Invictus member to learn essential paddling techniques, positions of the boat, racing and safety, says Cath.

More at invictus-dbc.com.au/home/