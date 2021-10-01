Warning: Several hours of damaging winds, large hailstones

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the ACT for damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours.

These thunderstorms are moving southeast and are forecast to impact northern parts of ACT.

The ACT State Emergency Service advises to:

Move cars under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

For assistance in a storm or flood call the ACTSES on 132 500, in a life-threatening emergency call triple zero (000).