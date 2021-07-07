Weiss wins top conducting fellowship

By
Helen Musa
-
Conductor Leonard Weiss. Photo: William Hall.

BUSY Canberra conductor Leonard Weiss has been awarded the inaugural NSW Orchestral Conducting (early career) Fellowship.

The $30,000 fellowship allows him to undertake a broad range of professional development experiences over the coming year, including a range of concert opportunities and serving as assistant conductor to leading musicians with Sydney Youth Orchestras.

Unsurprisingly, Weiss, who because of covid returned to Canberra early after finishing the first year of a masters in music at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, declares himself “honoured”.

Meantime he will be guest conductor Brahms’ “Ein Deutsches Requiem” with the Canberra Choral Society and National Capital Orchestra in late July, a huge concert also featuring soprano Amy Moore, baritone Hayden Barrington and chorus master Dan Walker.

“Ein Deutsches Requiem” Llewellyn Hall, 3pm, Saturday, July 24. Bookings here

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

