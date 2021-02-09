What the budget means for each region

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE 2020-21 Budget, handed down this afternoon (February 9), outlines investments across every region in the ACT. With a key focus on education, construction and health, here’s a breakdown on where the funding will go…

CENTRAL CANBERRA: For central Canberra, including the inner north and inner south, the big funding commitment in this budget will be the $2.1 million allocated for work to begin on extending the light rail network from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park as part of the city to Woden light rail project.

Funding of $400,000 is allocated for detailed planning and design work for a new home for Dragon Boating ACT at Grevillea Park to allow the club to increase members in the growing sport and participate in local, interstate and international events.

Two-million dollars is being invested to conduct a feasibility study for four new walk-in health centre’s across Canberra, including in the inner south, while $5 million, over three years will be allocated to complete a feasibility study and plans to improve Parkes Way to make it safer and easier to drive to and from the city. This is jointly funded by the federal government.

The rollout of the free bulky waste collection service across Canberra has been fast‑tracked and will start in Central Canberra from July 2021.

TUGGERANONG: Tuggeranong will most benefit from new and improved infrastructure, community facilities and healthcare services, and will share the $2 million being invested to conduct a feasibility study for four new walk-in health centre’s across Canberra, including in south Tuggeranong to help take the pressure off hospitals and reduce waiting times.

The government will progress design and construction to upgrade further sections of the Monaro Highway, with a further $30.5 million capital provision to be established for this project in 2024-25.

A further $425,000 will fund the detailed design work for the purpose-built facility for Gugan Gulwan Youth Aboriginal Corporation.

WODEN, WESTON and MOLONGLO VALLEY: Due to open on July 1, $757,000 is being invested to establish the new walk-in health centre at Coombs, and $10.9 million is being invested to establish an outpatient imaging service at the existing Weston Creek Walk-in Centre to reduce wait times at the Canberra Hospital emergency department.

The rollout of the free bulky waste collection service across Canberra has been fast‑tracked and will start in Woden, Weston Creek and Molonglo Valley from July 2021.

Jointly funded by the ACT government and federal government, $176 million has been allocated to extend John Gorton Drive, including constructing a bridge across the Molonglo River.

$16.6 million has been invested to undertake critical electrical building services infrastructure upgrades to Building 10 at Canberra Hospital.

And $1.3 million has been invested for feasibility studies to assess the benefits of extending light rail from Woden to Mawson.

GUNGAHLIN: Gungahlin, one of the fastest growing regions in the country, appear to be big winners in this budget, with the government investing $500,000 over the next two years to progress the initial planning and design work for a new Gungahlin District Tennis Centre in Amaroo.

There will be plenty of infrastructure for schools, too, with $27.4 million to build and scope new and expanded public schools in Gungahlin including $2 million to begin scoping and design work for a new high school in Taylor, $1 million to begin preparatory work to expand to the Margaret Hendry Primary School in north Gungahlin, $24.4 million for supporting road infrastructure for the new suburb of Kenny and enabling works to support the high school in Kenny.

Funding has been allocated to get the 50-metre pool at the Gungahlin Leisure Centre back up and running for the Gungahlin community as a priority. The exact cost of the repairs is subject to commercial negotiations.

The $2 million committed for a feasibility study for four new walk-in health centre’s, will include one in north Gungahlin.

And, $300,000 is being invested to revitalise the Yerrabi Pond and foreshore for the community to enjoy as part of the fast-tracked projects.

BELCONNEN: In the 2020-21 ACT Budget, Belconnen will benefit from new and improved infrastructure and services and more healthcare services, and west Belconnen is one of the four locations where the government will conduct a feasibility study for a new walk-in centre.

An additional $10 million is allocated for further improvements to the Owen Dixon Drive intersection between the Barton Highway and Ginninderra Drive, $6.5 million is allocated for more services at Calvary Public Hospital for acute medical, birthing, and non‑elective surgeries.

The rollout of the free bulky waste collection service across Canberra has been fast‑tracked and will start in Belconnen from April 2021.

And, the government is investing $175,000 for early planning works for a renewed precinct on Lathlain Street at the Belconnen Town Centre. The precinct would include a public park, new residential and office buildings, and an extension of Walder Street to Lathlain Street.

ALL REGIONS: All regions will be benefit from a $150 million fund for the Sustainable Household Scheme to offer zero-interest loans of up to $15,000 to help households with the upfront costs of investing in rooftop solar panels, household battery storage, zero emission vehicles and efficient electric appliances.

Budget funding will also go towards services such as mowing, maintaining playgrounds and ovals, bin collections, and ongoing facility and road maintenance of each region.