Young Ebony’s business really takes the cake

WHILE most people her age are still figuring out what they want to do in life, Ebony Gagel is already building an empire.

The 17-year-old Queanbeyan girl, who has her own cupcake business, never imagined her side passion of baking and decorating cakes would turn into a bustling business.

“From the age of 13 I started cake decorating and over the years I’ve developed my own style and technique,” Ebony said.

Ebony, a self-taught cake baker, launched Ebony May Bakes last year.

The enterprising Orana Steiner School student has kept many residents stocked up with the sweetest of treats during lockdown.

“It’s been crazy, I’ve baked thousands of cupcakes,” she said.

“I usually sell at markets but since covid business has been all online.”

Once the pandemic hit, Ebony noticed a dip in business, but then things picked up again.

She said she’s noticed that even if people can’t have big gatherings, they are excited to indulge a little on their own.

“I’ve been doing lockdown cupcake boxes and I deliver them all around Queanbeyan, my biggest week was was 25 cupcake boxes, that was huge,” Ebony said.

“I just love seeing people smile and I like giving to people, that’s why I do it.”

The year 12 student who “likes to keep busy” also works at Spotlight and hopes to open her own cake shop or cafe once school is finished.

“That’s the dream,” Ebony said. “I’ve always been interest in business and I’m a hard worker.”