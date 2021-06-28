Young people tackle life’s tough questions

Share Canberra's trusted news:

What’s what and who’s who in the arts this week? Here’s HELEN MUSA‘s weekly “Arts in the City” column.

“I’VE Been Meaning to Ask You” is a one-hour show created by the Good Room project and brought to Canberra by The Street and Canberra Youth Theatre. Against a striking video design, a panel of 9-13-year-olds from across Canberra tackle questions thrown to them. According to co-creators Amy Ingram and Nathan Sibthorpe, they’re acutely aware of the problems, especially climate change. The Street, July 9-10, book here or 6247 1223.

THE third film in the 2021 Stronger Than Fiction Documentary Film Festival is “Set!” By Scott Gawlik, to be screened on American Independence Day. The Orange County Fair, or “the Olympics of Tablescaping” is the focus, as contestants spend months designing, building and sourcing objects for their tables. The film festival will experiment with free child-minding for parents who book in. At Dendy, Sunday, July 4, book here.

TO celebrate Bastille Day, the Alliance Française is turning on a “Frenchy” concert with French-born singer and songwriter Pauline Maudy and her band MZAZA, performing favourite French and jazz songs. Maudy will also hold a singing workshop. Alliance Française de Canberra, Saturday, July 10. Book here.

THE irreverent kids’ show, “Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark”, is coming to The Q. Performed by The Listies, it’s a hilarious adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic with ninjas, pirate aliens, swords, dinosaurs, zombies and ghosts. Spoiler – everyone dies at the end, including the audience. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, July 5-7, book here or 6285 6290.

AUSSIE tenor Mark Vincent is also coming to The Q, with his show, “A Tribute to Mario Lanza”, in which he pays homage to the American/Italian tenor and Hollywood film star who would have turned 100 this year. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, July 10, book here or 6285 6290.

ART in Miniature is holding its 21st exhibition of miniature paintings at the Link Art Space, and features around 20 local artists. Appropriately, the show will be opened by the director of the Gallery of Small Things, Anne Masters. Link Art Space, Strathnairn, 2pm, July 10. The exhibition runs July 7 to August 15.