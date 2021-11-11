Youth club officially opens in Queanbeyan

QUEANBEYAN’S long awaited Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) officially opened today (November 11), with a mission to support youth in the community.

The club is being run out of Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council’s (QPRC) indoor sports centre on Yass Road and will offer a fitness and leadership program, a safe driving course and a traffic offenders program.

Plans for a Queanbeyan PCYC have been in the pipeline since 2017.

PCYC CEO Dominic Teakle said he’s “chuffed” the youth club, which provides a safe haven for young people in the community, has finally opened.

“A lot of people turned up for today’s official opening, there was a really nice community feel and it’s good to be open,” Mr Teakle said.

Today’s event was attended by local police, representatives from council, government, Indigenous leaders and community members.