Youth orchestra appoints new conductor

Conductor Louis Sharpe. Photo: Peter Hislop.

UP-and-coming Canberra conductor Louis Sharpe has been announced the new conductor of the Canberra Youth Orchestra.

The announcement came in a letter from Music For Canberra’s co-artistic convener Melinda Hole to “CYO families and musicians”.

Following the sudden dismissal of Rowan Harvey-Martin as conductor late last month, Sharpe, who also conduct Music For Canberra’s James McCusker Orchestra, stepped in at short notice to conduct the CYO in works by Bartok, Kodaly and Ravel in a winter concert held at Canberra Girl’s Grammar School on June 20.

Well-known as an instrumentalist with the CSO and conductor of the National Capital Orchestra, he has this year also been assistant conductor of the Australian World Orchestra and the National Opera.

Ms Hole’s announcement referred to “his depth of repertoire knowledge, music history and his unique ability to relate on a personal manner with all musicians”.

Sharpe will take up his position on July 17 at the first rehearsal for term three.

