Zoo welcomes new Cheetah cubs

Meet one-year-old cheetah brothers Viking, Asani and Zambi, the newest arrivals at the National Zoo and Aquarium.

The cubs arrived from South Africa in September and have recently finished quarantining.

National Zoo and Aquarium cheetah keeper, Leah Carnegie is excited to announce that they’re now out on display.

“This Saturday we’re opening up slots to meet these guys in our Meet A Cheetah program which means you can come in, meet them and pat them,” says Leah.

Leah says the reason they run the Meet A Cheetah program is to raise awareness and educate the public on cheetah conservation.

“There’s only about 6,500 of them left in the wild. Hopefully people come in, fall in love with them and our keepers can tell you where our funds go and which organisations we support, for us it’s Cheetah Outreach in South Africa.”

Viking, Asani and Zambi turned one on October 29 and weigh 36kg, but could reach 52kg.

“At the moment they’re still growing, they’re young, they’re energetic and they love meeting new people.”