109th covid death one year on from second lockdown

THE ACT has recorded it’s 109th COVID-19 death today (August 12), one year after Canberra entered its second lockdown.

The latest victim of the virus was a man in his 80s.

It comes as the ACT records 474 new cases of covid via 248 PCRs and 226 RATs.

There are 135 people in hospital with covid, including four people in the intensive care unit and two requiring ventilation.

ACT Health have released their latest epidemiological report to give a more detailed breakdown of the vaccination status of covid-related hospital admissions, ICU admissions and deaths.

In 2020, there were a total of 118 COVID-19 cases in the ACT, in 2021, there were 4261 total cases recorded, and as of July 31, 187,077 COVID-19 cases had been reported.

As of 8pm on July 31, there had been a total of 111 ICU admissions since January 1.

Forty-one of those 111 people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Seven ICU admissions had received four doses of a vaccine, 38 admissions had received two doses, three people had received one dose, unvaccinated people accounted for 20 ICU admissions, leaving two people’s vaccination status unknown.

There had been 1351 hospitalisations in 2022 with COVID-19, as of July 31. The highest number of hospital admissions – per age group and vaccination status – were people aged 65+ with three doses of a vaccine, accounting for 308 hospital admissions.

With varying levels of vaccination, people aged 65+ made up 671 of the 1351 hospital admissions, followed by 303 people aged 40-64, 216 people between 18-39, and 161 people aged 0-17.

The most recent ACT Health data on COVID-19 deaths is from July 24, when 74 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in 2022.

Of those 74 deaths, six people had received four doses of a vaccine, 27 had received three doses of a vaccine, 24 had received two doses and four people had received a single dose.

Ten reported COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated, and the vaccination status of three were unknown.