11 covid deaths in a week

THERE have been 11 deaths with covid in Canberra since last Saturday (July 30), including that of a man in his 80s listed in today’s numbers from ACT Health. The territory’s death toll stands at 101 people.

Today’s (August 6) new cases are 579 (305 PCR and 274 RAT), down on last Saturday’s 719 and yesterday’s 705. The number of active cases have fallen from 4095 today compared with 5444 on July 30.

And there are fewer people in hospital at 135 infections (152 last week), with two people in intensive care and one on a ventilator.