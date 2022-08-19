117th covid death as daily cases hit year low

A MAN in his 90s has died with COVID-19, bringing Canberra’s pandemic death toll to 117.
It comes as the territory recorded 258 new cases of the virus, the lowest number reported by ACT Health this year.
There are currently 124 people in Canberra hospitals with the virus. Three are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.
