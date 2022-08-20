A satisfying glimpse of theatrical things to come

Theatre / “Ngadjung”, written and directed by Dylan Van Den Berg. At Belconnen Arts Centre, until August 27. Reviewed by JOE WOODWARD.

SCIENCE fiction, climate activism, absurdism all meld into a focused play that referenced First Nations perspectives on land, belonging and history in Dylan Van Den Berg’s first venture into directing theatre.

Already a highly acclaimed playwright, Van Den Berg’s “Ngadjung” provided opportunities for theatrical investigations on a multi-dimensional platform.

In this, he demonstrated a promise of things to come; creating a mostly successful and engaging work that was satisfying on many levels.

The cast of Lisa Maza and Kylah Day were a revelation. Their presentational characters fitted so well into the set that resembled a work of art in itself. They responded to their characters’ development and relationship and this kept the strange and questioning plotline alive. The script provided just enough detail to allow for each character to question their own existence and that of the other. Beautifully, the actors took this on board and never overplayed nor became sentimental.

The use of unseen, though heard, foreboding figures above the space imbued the action with a sense of terror.

Cass and Flick are left on a dried up river with deep holes that could well become their graves. Their words and their very different understandings of life are like the dead trees that surround them; making them an historical consciousness that might hold the seeds for possible regenerative life. Yet above and beyond are the destructive and powerful forces that target their ability to survive.

The integration of set and visual components with text and high performance standards made for a resonance that should stay with audiences beyond the theatre doors.

Perhaps Van Den Berg might revisit the play after seeing its performance. I feel there is much more in the concept that could be expanded with its points being sharpened for a greater challenge to the audience. The production certainly provided a glimpse of what is to come!