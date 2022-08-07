ACT ‘not leading the nation’ for people with disability

CANBERRA has many things to be proud of, but the ACT is not leading the nation for people with disability, says Advocacy for Inclusion’s head of policy Craig Wallace.

“We have a largely segregated education system, inaccessible healthcare and missing diagnostic services, we have too many people in corrections and too many children in care, there is close to zero accessible and affordable housing, people struggle with high costs of living and poor subsidies for basics like transport while others are forced to hunt for vital services over the border,” he says.

“Now covid and cost of living pressures trap people inside their homes in conditions of misery while carers and support systems snap at breaking point.”