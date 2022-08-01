ACT records 616 new covid infections

MORE than 600 people in Canberra have COVID-19 and more than 100 have been admitted to hospital.

There were 165 people with the virus in hospital in the 24 hours to 8pm.

Of those, two were in ICU, and none required ventilation.

It comes as the territory recorded 616 new covid cases today (August 1), 320 via PCR tests and 296 via RATs.

There are now 4968 active cases of COVID-19 in the ACT, bringing the total number of recorded cases of the virus to 191,457 since March 2020.