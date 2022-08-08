ACT records another covid death

THE ACT’s total COVID-19 death count has reached 102, with another death recorded in today’s (August 8) report.

A man in his 70s is the ACT’s latest victim of COVID-19.

There are 509 new cases in Canberra, ACT Health report, with 299 through PCR tests and 210 from RATs.

There are 144 people in hospitals throughout Canberra with COVID-19, including five people in the intensive care unit and one requiring ventilation.

Since the start of the pandemic, the ACT has recorded a total of 195,621 cases of the virus.

Currently, there are 3795 active cases in Canberra.