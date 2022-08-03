ACT records fifth covid death in two days

A WOMAN in her 90s has died with COVID-19, bringing the ACT’s covid death toll to 97.
It follows four deaths which were reported in yesterday’s figures, and comes as the territory recorded another 889 new cases of the virus.
There are currently 4469 active cases in Canberra, with 143 people hospitalised with covid.
Two people are in intensive care. None are on ventilators.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply