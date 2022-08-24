ACT records four covid deaths

FOUR new COVID-19 deaths have been reported by ACT Health today (August 24), bringing the ACT’s total death count to 121.

The latest victims include a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s.

ACT Health report 296 new cases of covid today (August 24), via 183 PCRs and 113 RATs.

There are 116 people in hospital with the virus, including three in the intensive care unit but none requiring ventilation.

Currently, there are 1512 active cases throughout Canberra, with 201,089 cases recorded in total.