ACT records four more covid deaths

FOUR COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the ACT today (August 16), taking Canberra’s total deaths up to 114.

A woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s are the latest victims.

It comes as ACT Health report a rise in daily covid numbers, with 412 cases recorded today, via 229 PCRs and 183 RATs.

There are 138 people in hospital with the virus, including two in the intensive care unit and one person requiring ventilation.

Currently in the ACT there are 2294 active cases, with a total of 198,866 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic, March 2020.