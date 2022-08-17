ACT sportsgrounds re-open

ALL ACT Government sportsgrounds have re-opened for training and match play today (August 17).
Sportsgrounds have been closed since Monday due to ongoing recent rainfall and low evaporation rates, to minimise damage to turf surfaces.
The ACT Government have thanked sporting groups and users of the sportsgrounds for their patience whilst grounds were closed.
